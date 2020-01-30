Bursa Malaysia stays in the red at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today amid continuing uncertainties due to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak and in line with the decline in regional markets.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.07 points to 1,546.40 from yesterday’s close of 1,550.47, after opening 0.78 of-a-point better at 1,551.25.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 570 to 258, while 328 counters remained unchanged, 835 untraded and 76 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.82 billion shares worth RM1.28 billion.

On the regional front, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 2.41 per cent to 26,505.30, Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell by 0.65 per cent to 3,161.76 and the Jakarta Composite Index eased by 0.76 per cent to 6,068.71.

Among the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank gained four sen to RM8.49, Public Bank was 10 sen lower at RM18.90, Tenaga decreased six sen to RM12.50 and Petronas Chemicals eased 11 sen to RM6.47.

Of the actives, RGB International rose two sen to 19.5 sen, Xidelang eased half-a-sen to 16.5 sen and MTouche declined one sen to 18 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index went down 35.72 points to 11,043.90 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 53.09 points to 11,731.19.

The FBMT 100 Index fell 32.28 points to 10,838.34, the FBM 70 lost 56.88 points to 13,936.41 and the FBM Ace was 26.69 points weaker at 5,609.10.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.02 points to 147.51, the Financial Services Index declined 16.89 points to 14,897.26 and the Plantation Index fell 42.68 points to 7,171.52. — Bernama