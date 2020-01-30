Battersea Power Station to procure up to RM213m Malaysian products, services

A view of the Battersea Power Station in central London. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Battersea Power Station targets to procure between RM160.5 million and RM213.5 million worth of Malaysian products and professional services in the upcoming phases of the project.

The regeneration project, in which a decommissioned coal-fired power station is being turned into a mixed-use development, is owned by a consortium of Malaysian investors comprising SP Setia Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund.

In a statement today, SP Setia said the Battersea team had been working closely with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) to promote the Malaysian supplies at the project in Central London and would visit Malaysia in the near future to engage further with suppliers and ensure the Malaysian component of the scheme continued to grow.

Battersea Power Station Development Company chief executive officer Simon Murphy said the power station and the third phase, which includes Malaysia Square, were its current priorities as the company prepared to open them both next year.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, who visited the project site over the weekend, said the government was committed in providing support to Malaysian traders and suppliers to enable their products and services to be exported to the United Kingdom.

“International projects such as Battersea Power Station demonstrate what can be achieved in terms of using the Malaysian supply chain when building great places and I have no doubt this will continue as the scheme progresses,” he said.

Battersea Power Station will be open to the public in 2021 and is at the heart of the wider 16.99-hectare redevelopment site that is expected to insert over £20 billion (RM107 billion) into the UK economy, providing 20,000 new jobs and contributing to the creation of a new Zone 1 London Underground Station that will be serviced by the Northern Line Extension. — Bernama