Deputy minister: Ornamental bromeliads to help boost country’s pineapple industry

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — The ornamental pineapples (bromeliads) can help boost the pineapple industry in Malaysia, said Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin.

He said the ornamental bromeliads entrepreneurs could generate a lucrative income due to the plants high value, on par with orchids and other popular ornamental plants and flowers.

“The ornamental pineapples are seen to have the potential to boost the export value of the country by five per cent to RM17.6 million compared to RM16.78 million recorded in 2018,” he told reporters after the launching of the ornamental pineapples for landscaping event here today.

He said the event was hoped to attract more industry players to venture into the ornamental pineapples cultivation and further expand the market network.

“Looking at the potential, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MoA) through the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) is ready to assist local authorities and stakeholders to include ornamental pineapples as the decorative plants at the country’s entry points such as airports, townships, residential areas as well as at public and recreational parks.

“At the same time, we want the foreign and local tourists to know that ornamental pineapples are available in our country,” said Sim, who is also the Bayan Baru MP.

Meanwhile, LPNM chairman Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim said the agency will promote and introduce ornamental bromeliads via its future exhibitions.

“We will work on ways to introduce the ornamental pineapples to botany enthusiasts to create further demand which will help to increase the income of the entrepreneurs,” he said.

He also explained that for a start, he had requested cooperation from the Penang Department of Agriculture to use their existing land for the purpose of cultivation and to expand the use of the ornamental pineapples. — Bernama