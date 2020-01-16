India’s palm imports grow 11pc in December

Malaysia’s share in India’s import of 741,490 tonnes of palm oil last month was 110,562 tonnes including 5,020 tonnes of refined oil and 3,000 tonnes of crude palm kernel oil. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 — India’s palm oil imports grew almost 11 per cent in December compared with the previous month but the country’s purchases from Malaysia saw a drop.

Malaysia’s share in India’s import of 741,490 tonnes of palm oil last month was 110,562 tonnes including 5,020 tonnes of refined oil and 3,000 tonnes of crude palm kernel oil (CPKO), according to figures released by the trade group Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India today.

Malaysian palm oil exports to India in November totalled 183,914 tonnes, including 41,600 tonnes of RBD palm olein.

India imported about 1.12 million tonnes of vegetable oils in December.

The Indian Ministry of Commerce this month put refined palm oil products under the “restricted” category, requiring importers to apply for licences before placing orders.

The country largely imported RBD palm olein from Malaysia. — Bernama