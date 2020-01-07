Bursa Malaysia continues rally at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the key index expanded 13.53 points to 1,611.29 from yesterday's close of 1,597.76. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its rally at mid-morning to surpass the 1,600 points driven by strong uptake in selected heavyweights, lower liners as well as telecommunication and technology sector.

At 11.05am, the key index expanded 13.53 points to 1,611.29 from yesterday's close of 1,597.76.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers outpacing losers 384 to 279, while 361 counters remained unchanged, 912 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.33 billion shares worth RM575.43 million.

Of heavyweights, IHH gained seven sen to RM5.62, Dialog gained one sen to RM3.49, Axiata perked 11 sen to RM4.27, CIMB Group was up five sen to RM5.27 and Digi accumulated 10 sen to RM4.59.

For top gainers, Nestle surged 80 sen to RM147.30, PPB up 50 sen to RM19.28, Petronas Gas perked 34 sen to RM17.22, while as for actives, Vortex Consolidated, Lambo and Kronologi Asia were half a sen higher to 24.5 sen, four sen and 89.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was up 72.53 points to 11,459.73 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 98.75 points higher at 12,095.25.

The FBMT 100 Index strengthen 72.46 points to 11,253.10, the FBM 70 gained 1.68 points to 14,305.75 while the FBM Ace accumulated 67.12 points to 5,491.95.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slide inched up 0.87 of-a-point to 156.10, the Financial Services Index improved 67.95 points to 15,695.33 and the Plantation Index strengthened 37.06 points to 7,756.05. ― Bernama