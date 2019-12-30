Gamuda shares slip on highway takeover news

File picture of the Lebuhraya Damansara Puchong (LDP) toll. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Gamuda Bhd saw its share price slip at mid-afternoon today after news that the Cabinet would finalise its decision on the takeover of four highway concessions majority-owned by the company next week.

The four highways are Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), and Western KL Traffic Dispersal Scheme (Sprint) and the SMART Tunnel.

At 4pm, Gamuda share price shed one sen, or 0.26 per cent, to RM3.87 from RM3.88 last Friday, after opening two sen higher at RM3.90 this morning.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was quoted as saying today that the Cabinet would finalise its decision over the proposed takeover of PLUS Malaysia Bhd and four other highway concessions owned by Gamuda next week.

According to reports, the minister said the decision must be made fast to avoid increasing the compensation sum to be paid to the toll operators by freezing toll rates.

“The Cabinet decision on PLUS will be made by next week. Since we have already frozen toll hikes this year, we will need to come up with compensation. We need to decide quickly; otherwise, the compensation will keep on mounting,” the Malay Mail news portal quoted Lim as saying at an event in Putrajaya today. — Bernama