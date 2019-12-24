Bursa Malaysia ends broadly lower

The FBM KLCI declined 9.95 points or 0.62 per cent. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended broadly lower on Christmas Eve on active selling activities in selected heavyweights led by TNB and Public Bank.

At 5.00 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 9.95 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 1,604.23 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,614.18.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.35 point lower at 1,613.83, moved between 1,602.1 and 1,613.87 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers by 419 to 299, while 431 counters were unchanged, 828 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 1.57 billion shares worth RM1.03 billion from Monday’s 1.95 billion shares worth RM1.49 billion.

TNB and Public Bank fell 22 sen each to RM13.32 and RM19.82, respectively.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said that the pullback was due as the key index was hovering in the overbought zone.

“A pullback will be healthy for investors to digest their recent gains with the support pegged at the 1,595 level. Rotational play remained on the table as the lower liners looks to extend their winning streak. We believe that the positive sentiment may prolong till year-end in the absence of negative news,” it said in a note today.

On heavyweights, CIMB gained two sen to RM5.29, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.60, Petronas Chemicals trimmed eight sen to RM7.37, while IHH Healthcare and Maxis both slipped four sen to RM5.60 and RM5.39.

Of the actives, Khee San advanced four sen to 45 sen, JCY Internation increased 1.5 sen to 26.5 sen, MCT gained one sen to 32.5 sen , Ekovest was flat at 79.5 sen, WCE Holdings eased three sen to 37 sen and TDM shed 1.5 sen to 31 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 61.53 points to 11,368.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 78.11 points to 11,991.29, and the FBMT 100 Index reduced 63.49 points to 11,169.39.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace gained 10.79 points to 5,077.23 and the FBM 70 slid 56.03 points to 14,057.91.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 36.59 points to 15,585.95, the Plantation Index eased 33.2 points to 7,553.29 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.81 point weaker at 153.13.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.10 billion shares worth RM907.01 million from 1.39 billion shares worth RM1.36 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover declined to 184.86 million units valued at RM32.03 million from 270.57 million units valued at RM46.98 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market went down to 282.93 million shares worth RM91.69 million from 291.54 million shares worth RM89.81 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 157.22 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (122.33 million), construction (167.12 million), technology (111.99 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (23.27 million), property (159.72 million), plantations (924.70 million), REITs (66.20 million), closed/fund (18,800), energy (186.44 million), healthcare (61.49 million), telecommunications and media (13.66 million), transportation and logistics (29.40 million), and utilities (23.35 million). — Bernama



