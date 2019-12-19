Bursa marginally lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.03pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.05 of-a-point easier at 1,599.06 from Wednesday's close of 1,599.11. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-afternoon today as profit-taking activities gradually eased amid news on the impeachment of the United States President, Donald Trump.

At 3.03pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.05 of-a-point easier at 1,599.06 from Wednesday's close of 1,599.11.

The index opened 11.98 points lower at 1,1587.13.

Market breadth remained negative with losers outpacing gainers 496 to 243, while 364 counters remained unchanged, 902 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.42 billion shares worth RM1.02 billion.

A news report said that investors were not impacted by the impeachment due to expectations that the president will remain in office.

Among heavyweights, IHH Healthcare eased 36 sen to RM5.57, Petronas Gas shed 30 sen to RM16.70, Axiata fell five sen to RM4.20, Tenaga added 12 sen to RM13.30 and Hong Leong Bank recovered 18 sen to RM17.68.

Of the actives, PriceWorth was flat at four sen, Inari declined 19 sen to RM1.69 and Ekovest dropped 1.5 sen to 83 sen.

Top losers were led by IHH Healthcare, Petronas Gas and BAT which eased 25 sen to RM14.78.

Meanwhile, top gainers Nestle improved RM2.80 to RM147.00, PPB gained 34 sen to RM18.96 and Dutch Lady increased 30 sen to RM46.30.

The FBM Emas Index lost 17.76 points to 11,337.74, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 39.46 points to 11,940.36 while the FBMT 100 Index declined 13.71 points to 11,142.23.

However, the FBM Ace was 17.26 points higher at 5,015.64, while the FBM 70 fell 72.41 points to 14,060.02.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 55.23 point to 15,591.48, the Plantation Index shed 4.08 points to 7,554.20 and the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.41 of-a-point to 153.01. — Bernama