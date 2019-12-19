Bursa lower at mid-day

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 463 to 237, while 340 counters remained unchanged, 965 untraded and 28 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-day today as investors continued to book profits following yesterday’s window dressing activities amid cautious sentiment over US President Donald Trump's impeachment.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.37 points or 0.21 per cent weaker at 1,595.74 from Wednesday's close of 1,599.11.

The index, which opened 11.98 points lower at 1,1587.13, moved between 1,585.76 and 1,597.82 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 463 to 237, while 340 counters remained unchanged, 965 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.17 billion shares worth RM821.70 million.

AxiTrade chief Asia market strategist Stephen Innes said most of the US House of Representatives voted to impeach US President Trump for obstruction.

“There is a minor knee jerk reaction as someone sold small clips of US dollar in thin trading, but I do not see any merit in chasing this move as this will be placed in the antiquities section in a week or two,” he said in a note.

The oil markets were also trading quietly in a tight range as traders shift into holiday mode with pre-Christmas housekeeping duties dominating the proceedings.

Among heavyweights, IHH Healthcare eased 35 sen to RM5.58, Petronas Gas dipped 42 sen to RM16.58, Axiata fell six sen to RM4.19, Petronas Chemicals was down nine sen at RM7.29 and Hong Leong Bank shed 24 sen to RM17.26.

Of the actives, PriceWorth added half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, Inari declined 18 sen to RM1.70 and Ekovest dropped 2.5 sen to 82 sen.

Top losers were led by F&N which declined 48 sen to RM34.32, followed by Petronas Gas and IHH.

Meanwhile, top gainers Nestle improved RM2.70 to RM146.90, Dutch Lady increased 30 sen to RM46.30 and PPB gained 26 sen to RM18.88.

The FBM Emas Index lost 35.67 points to 11,319.83, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 59.10 points to 11,920.72 while the FBMT 100 Index declined 31.80 points to 11,124.14.

However, the FBM Ace bucked the trend and was 33.31 points higher at 5,031.69, but the FBM 70 fell 74.27 points to 14,058.15.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index recovered 0.97 point to 15,537.22, the Plantation Index went down 23.63 points to 7,534.65 and the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 1.0 point to 152.42. — Bernama