Nafas to raise fertiliser production at Lahad Datu plant, says chairman

A worker is seen at a cocoa farm in Klang October 7, 2013. — Reuters pic

TAWAU, Dec 15 — The National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) will increase production at its fertiliser plant in Lahad Datu, says its chairman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi.

He said the plant can compete on price with fertiliser produced outside Sabah, although at the moment fertiliser produced by the plant is only for use by members of area farmers organisations (PPK).

“Nafas also targets Felda plantations in Lahad Datu and Tawau (when the production is increased),” he told reporters after attending a “Kasih Peladang” programme here today.

Phahrolrazi said under the programme, Nafas contributes RM200 in business zakat to each of 125 eligible members of the PPK in Kalabakan, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Tawau and Kunak.

This year, the programme targets 5,000 zakat recipients in 10 locations nationwide. — Bernama