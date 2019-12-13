France: EU agrees a carbon levy on all imports

EU leaders pose for a group photo at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 — EU leaders agreed at their summit today to protect European businesses moving to renewable energy by applying a carbon levy on imports from less regulated suppliers, France said.

The European Commission is drawing up legislation to enshrine its Green Deal growth plan and a 2050 target for a carbon neutral economy.

A French presidential official said this would include a mechanism to “tax foreign products on Europe’s frontiers that don’t respect the same climate rules as European firms”. — AFP