Bursa remains lower at mid-afternoon

Turnover amounted to 1.41 billion shares worth RM863.41 million. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today, on emerging profit-taking with most of the consumer products and plantation counters traded in red, as well as in line with the downtrend on the regional bourses, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the benchmark index shed 9.25 points to 1,553.02 from Tuesday’s close of 1,562.27.

Market breadth was negative as losers thumped gainers 531 to 246, while 341 counters were unchanged, 851 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.41 billion shares worth RM863.41 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank down two sen to RM8.49, Public Bank lost 18 sen to RM19.28, Petronas Chemicals declined four sen to RM7, CIMB fell seven sen to RM5.08, while TNB was flat at RM13.02.

Of the actives, Impiana Hotels was flat at 2.5 sen, Mudajaya rose 4.5 sen to 39 sen, MTAG went up 2.5 sen to 57.5 sen, while Alam Maritim eased half-a-sen to 13 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 63.51 points to 11,014.85, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 63.50 points to 10,828.02, the FBM Ace advanced 24.83 points to 4,787.18, the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 63.59 points to 11,544.80, and the FBM 70 dropped 76.22 points to 13,690.82.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index reduced 10.50 points to 7,122.33, the Financial Services Index erased 64.67 points to 15,168.15 and the Industrial Products & Services Index gave up 1.03 point to 148.37. — Bernama