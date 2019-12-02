Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

On the broader market, there were 404 gainers and 304 losers, with 340 counters unchanged, 907 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher in line with the positive sentiment on regional markets, while boosted by buying activities in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.24 points or 0.40 per cent to 1,567.98 from Friday’s close of 1,561.74, after moving between 1,561.98 and 1,570.40 during the session.

It opened 0.81 of-a-point higher at 1,562.55.

On the broader market, there were 404 gainers and 304 losers, with 340 counters unchanged, 907 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.16 billion shares worth RM577.55 million.

A dealer said stocks market in Asia traded higher this morning, boosted by higher-than-expected Chinese factory data released recently.

He said the data by China’s National Bureau of Statistics over the weekend showed the official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 50.2 in November, which was beyond expectations of a reading of 49.5 for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd publicly reprimanded Multi Sports Holdings Ltd (MSPORT) for breaches of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Main Market Listing Requirements (Main LR).

It said the reprimand was for failing to issue the company’s annual report that included the annual audited financial statements together with the auditors’ and directors’ report for the financial year ended Dec 31, on or before Apr 30, 2018.

The company also failed to announce the quarterly report for the financial period ended March 31, 2018 on or before May 31, 2018 and only did so on June 14, 2018, after a delay of 10 market days.

Meanwhile, for heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB gained one sen each to RM8.54 and RM5.19 respectively, as Public Bank advanced two sen to RM19.64, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.06 and TNB slipped six sen to RM13.10.

Of the actives, Solarvest rose 8.5 sen to 85.5 sen, Scanwolf gained 14.5 sen to 28.5 sen, while M N C Wireless was flat at 2.5 sen and Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 27 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 37.95 points to 11,130.80, the FBMT 100 Index improved 35.36 points to 10,944.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 44.30 points to 11,636.80, the FBM Ace bagged 65.84 points to 4,820.14 and the FBM 70 appreciated 11.20 points to 13,889.08.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went up 28.15 points to 15,359.77, the Plantation Index jumped 77.84 points to 7,145.11 and the Industrial Products & Services Index earned 0.90 of-a-point to 150. — Bernama