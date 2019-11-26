UOA’s net profit rises to RM102m in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — UOA Development Bhd’s net profit for third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2019 rose 10.56 per cent to RM101.9 million from RM92.16 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue, however, was lower by four per cent at RM288.44 million vis-a-vis RM300.38 million previously, according to its filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

For nine-month period, its net profit stood at RM286.86 million compared to RM242.47 million a year ago, while revenue was 12.9 per cent better at RM877.4 million from RM777.32 million previously.

In a separate statement, UOA attributed its revenue for Q3 to the progressive recognition of its on-going projects, namely United Point Residence, Sentul Point Suite Apartments, South Link Lifestyle Apartments and sale of stocks.

The company recorded about RM583.3 million in new property sales, mainly from projects such as the Sentul Point Suite Apartments, South Link Lifestyle Apartments, Goodwood Residence, Desa Green, Southbank, United Point Residence and other sale of inventories.

As at September 30, UOA unbilled sales stood at approximately RM1.05 billion. — Bernama