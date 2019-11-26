SA Fitra to reinforce position in Japan via provision of digital content

SA Fitra Sdn Bhd aims to strengthen its position in the Japanese market following demand for the provision of digital content in promoting products and services for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Digital content development company, SA Fitra Sdn Bhd aims to strengthen its position in the Japanese market from next year onwards, following the demand for the provision of digital content in promoting product and services especially for the upcoming Olympics 2020 in Tokyo.

In a statement today, SA Fitra executive director Azmawati Mohd Lazim said the company had secured a few projects with a Japanese company on halal promotional initiatives.

“Currently, we are in the midst of finalising a collaboration with the government of Fukushima Prefecture to promote their halal products in Malaysia.

“Malaysia’s halal certification is among the best in the world and therefore, by promoting the halal product and services through digital content, it will strengthen both Malaysia and Japan’s credibility in the halal market,” she said.

Azmawati said leveraging digital marketing content was the best way to promote halal products in the market due to the fact that Malaysia is also well known as one of the best digital solution providers especially in the social media space in the world.

She said after the Olympics 2020, the company would continue to provide digital marketing solutions for the halal market for Japan companies by participating in the upcoming Kansai World Expo 2025 with more than RM2 million investment. — Bernama