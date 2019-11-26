Bursa remains mixed as buying momentum picks up

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 407 to 346, while 380 counters were unchanged, 897 untraded and 32 others suspended. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The FBM KLCI pared down earlier gains but remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon today amid brisk buying momentum in selected heavyweights.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark index recorded a minuscule gain by 0.85 of-a-point to 1,592.20 from Monday’s close of 1,591.35.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 407 to 346, while 380 counters were unchanged, 897 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.62 billion shares worth RM1.05 billion.

Among heavyweights, TNB jumped 12 sen to RM13.66, Maxis increased seven sen to RM5.32, Hong Leong Bank soared 24 sen to RM17, while Axiata and Sime Darby Plantation added two sen each to RM4.32 and RM5.12, respectively.

Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.08, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.65, Public Bank fell six sen to RM19.74 and IHH Healthcare declined two sen to RM5.43.

Of the actives, Ace market debutant Solarvest Holdings soared 35 sen to 70 sen, Bumi Armada rose two sen to 51 sen, Fintec Global edged up half-a-sen to 6.5 sen, KNM was flat at 37.5 sen and Sanichi inched down half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 8.78 points higher at 11,298.41, the FBMT 100 Index increased 9.44 points to 11,113.15, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 17.02 points to 11,841.39, the FBM 70 went up 26.58 points to 14,100.62 but the FBM Ace declined 10.2 points to 4,841.38.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index shed 6.66 points to 7,171.12, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.11 of-a-point to 151.26 and the Financial Services Index increased 4.15 points to 15,542.14. — Bernama