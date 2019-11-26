Bursa Malaysia ends broadly lower

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 7.48 points or 0.47 per cent to finish at 1,583.87 from 1,591.35 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Bursa Malaysia ended broadly lower today on lack of catalysts and in line with most regional markets.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 7.48 points or 0.47 per cent to finish at 1,583.87 from 1,591.35 at yesterday’s close, after moving between 1,583.7 and 1,595.92 throughout the day.

The barometer index opened 1.71 points weaker at 1,589.64.

On the broader market, there were 531 losers and 351 gainers, with 385 counters unchanged, 763 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Volume appreciated to 3.41 billion shares worth RM4.21 billion from 2.51 billion shares worth RM1.54 billion yesterday.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the Malaysian equities maintained their sideways trend for a longer period as buying interest was still on the modest side, with market players awaiting more catalysts.

“At the same time, the current reporting season continues to see mixed earnings performance that is failing to instil confidence for a sustained runup.

“With the sideways trend poised to continue, we see the key index lingering within the 1,590 and 1,610 levels for now, as potentially part of its base building process for window dressing actions next month. The other support and resistance levels are at 1,580 and 1,620 respectively,” it said in a note today.

With fewer leads, Malacca Securities said the bouts of profit-taking activities could continue as more retail players trim their positions ahead of the end-year holidays.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.35 per cent to 23,373.22, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index eased 0.29 per cent to 26,913.92 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index declined 0.14 per cent to 3,216.28.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Maxis jumped 11 sen to RM5.36, Axiata gained two sen to RM4.32, MISC added one sen to RM8.25 and Hong Leong Bank bagged eight sen to RM16.84.

IOI Corp was flat at RM4.45, Maybank shed seven sen to RM8.59, TNB reduced 14 sen to RM13.40, Public Bank went down 30 sen to RM19.50, Petronas Chemicals decreased three sen to RM7.05 and CIMB slipped seven sen to RM5.27.

Of the actives, Ace market debutant Solarvest finished strong by surging 4.05 sen to 75.5 sen, followed by Sime Darby Property and SP Setia, which rose two sen each to 78.5 sen and RM1.27 respectively.

Bumi Armada and Alliance Bank both improved three sen to 52 sen and RM2.66 while Netx and Fintec Global were flat at two sen and six sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 40.10 points weaker at 11,249.53, the FBMT 100 Index dipped 38.86 points to 11,064.85, the FBM Ace shaved off 47.60 points to 4,803.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 11.55 points to 11,812.82, but the FBM 70 increased 5.61 points to 14,079.65.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products & Services Index added 0.24 of-a-point at 151.61, the Plantation Index trimmed 45.4 points to 7,132.38 and the Financial Services Index contracted 105.56 points to 15,432.43.

Main Market volume increased to 2.20 billion shares worth RM3.86 billion from 1.63 billion shares worth RM1.37 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover fell to 333.83 million units worth RM63.70 from 370.50 million units worth RM76.36 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market appreciated to 871.14 million units worth RM288.02 million from 517.25 million units worth RM92.42 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 221.01 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (271.97 million), construction (214.55 million), technology (112.08 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (182.24 million), property (542.48 million), plantations (72.40 million), REITs (16.07 million), closed/fund (20,400), energy (372.67 million), healthcare (33.80 million), telecommunications and media (83.33 million), transportation and logistics (39.21 million), and utilities (40.56 million). — Bernama