PIDM appoints Accountant General of Malaysia Yacob Mustafa as board member

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) has appointed Accountant General of Malaysia Yacob Mustafa to its board of directors, effective immediately.

In a statement, PIDM said Yacob replaces Datuk Saat Esa, whose term ended on October 30, 2019.

“We look forward to his (Yacob) insights and perspectives, which would greatly support our mandate to become an effective resolution authority,” said PIDM chairman Tan Sri Rahamat Bivi Yusoff.

Yacob has served for more than 30 years in various government departments and divisions such as the Government Investment Companies Division of the Ministry of Finance and the Malacca State Development Authority.

He is also a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy. — Bernama