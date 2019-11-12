Services Producer Price Index up 0.7pc to 109.6 points in Q3 2019, data shows

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) for the third quarter of 2019 (Q32019) increased 0.7 per cent to 109.6 points as compared to 108.9 points in the same quarter of the preceding year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

In a statement, Chief Statistician Malaysia, Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the main sub-sectors that contributed to the increase were accommodation, food & beverage service activities (2.5 per cent), education (0.6 per cent), real estate activities (0.5 per cent), transportation (0.3 per cent), health (0.1 per cent) and information & communication (0.1 per cent) indices.

It said the index for arts, entertainment & recreation decreased 0.5 per cent, while the professional sub-sector was unchanged.

On a quarterly basis, he said the index for the quarter under review was unchanged.

“However, the index increased for accommodation, food & beverage service activities (0.3 per cent) and education (0.2 per cent).

“On the other hand, the index for arts, entertainment & recreation decreased 1.1 per cent, followed by transportation (-0.1 per cent), while the real estate activities, information & communication, health and professional indices was unchanged,” it added. — Bernama