PM: Govt finding best solution to settle PLUS’ debt

Dr Mahathir said the best choice currently is for the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which is the major shareholder in PLUS, to manage the toll concession company to settle its debt. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Nov 4 — The government is finding the best solution to resolve the financial problems plaguing PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS), said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the best choice currently is for the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which is the major shareholder in PLUS, to manage the toll concession company to settle its debt.

“We will see which is the best possible. If Khazanah manages (PLUS), OK, it can resolve the debt issue,” he said in a press conference with the Malaysian media in conjunction with the 35th Asean Summit here, today.

Recently, it was reported that Khazanah managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said the government wealth fund was not interested to sell its stake in PLUS which is the biggest toll concession company in the country.

Khazanah owns a 51 per cent interest in PLUS while the remaining 49 per cent is held by the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) following the takeover in 2011 with a transaction value of RM32 billion. — Bernama