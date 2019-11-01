Bursa Malaysia extends downtrend at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia extended its earlier downtrend at mid-morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Bursa Malaysia extended its earlier downtrend at mid-morning dampened by selling in index-linked counters amid weak market sentiment.

At 11.09am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 6.29 points to 1,591.69 from yesterday’s close of 1,597.98.

A dealer said risk appetite in the market was sour as worries over the US-China trade resurfaced, with China doubtful that it could have a long-term trade deal with Washington.

The unfavourable sentiment also spilled over into the broader market as losers outnumbered gainers 340 to 275, while 342 counters were unchanged, 1,004 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.2 billion shares worth RM459.32 million.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga shed two sen to RM13.84, Public Bank lost 40 sen to RM19.90, Petronas Chemicals trimmed six sen to RM7.41, while CIMB eased one sen to RM5.24.

However, Maybank and IHH were flat at RM8.60 and RM5.70 respectively.

Of the actives, Sumatec, Multi Sports and Priceworth were flat at half-a-sen, 1.5 sen and five sen respectively, while Bumi Armada added one sen to 46 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 30.54 points weaker at 11,275.19, the FBMT 100 Index fell 32.71 points to 11,083.37, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 5.83 points to 11,823.95.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace advanced 10.34 points to 4,983.45 and the FBM 70 gained 4.7 points to 13,954.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 89.65 points for 15,567.3, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.69 point to 152.82, but the Plantation Index earned 5.15 points to 6,741.24. — Bernama