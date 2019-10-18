Bursa Malaysia extends lossses at mid-afternoon

Continued selling exerts downward pressure on Bursa Malaysia listings at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Bursa Malaysia extended its losses at mid-afternoon weighed by selling activities in heavyweight stocks led by IHH Healthcare and IOI Corporation.

At 3.05 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.70 points lower at 1,568.80 from yesterday’s close of 1,574.50.

The benchmark index opened 1.78 points easier at 1,572.72

On the broader market, losers led gainers 414 to 340, with 354 counters unchanged, 895 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.99 billion shares worth RM1.09 billion.

IHH Healthcare and IOI Corporation weighed 2.08 points to barometer index.

Among heavyweights, Maybank shed three sen to RM8.49, Tenaga slid two sen to RM13.74, Public Bank fell four sen to RM19.24 and IHH lost seven sen to RM5.67.

Petronas Chemicals gained two sen each to RM7.36.

Of the most actives, MTAG improved 2.5 sen to 51 sen, Green Packet’s warrant and PUC edged up half-a-sen each to 32.5 sen and six sen respectively and MyEG climbed two sen to RM1.27.

KNM Group was flat at 44.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 35.11 points to 11,174.66, the FBMT 100 Index shed 35.08 points to 10,990.46 and the FBM 70 reduced 25.23 points to 14,111.94.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 43.25 points lower at 11,797.38, while the FBM Ace eased 3.90 points to 4,790.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 29.56 points to 15,191.95, the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.10 of-a-point easier at 152.28, and the Plantation Index dropped 63.80 points to 6,656.35. — Bernama