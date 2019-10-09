First environmentally oil palm effluent treatment plant opens in Pahang

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail visits a booth after officiating the Healthy Sawit Love MY Palm Oil Campaign 2019 in Kuantan October 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 9 — Pahang has become the first state in Malaysia to have an environmentally friendly effluent treatment plant for palm oil factory from Japan.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the technology developed by I.H.I Corporation of Japan at a cost of RM15 million was built at Dominion Square Sdn Bhd oil palm factory owned by Lembaga Kemajuan Perusahaan Pertanian Corporation Sdn Bhd (LKPP).

For the record, LKPP is a subsidiary of Pahang State Development Corporation (PKPP) which has investments in palm oil, livestock and dairy farming.

Wan Rosdy said the plant is not only able to treat effluent from the factory but it can also recover oil discharged with the waste back to the mill.

“It is learned the treatment plant is the only one capable of treating waste to minimal biological oxygen demand (BOD) discharged to the canal at only 20 parts per million (PPM) which is five times safer than permissible level,” said Wan Rosdy when officiating the plant at oil palm factory here yesterday. — Bernama