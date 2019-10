Thomas Cook passengers are seen at Las Palmas Airport after the world’s oldest travel firm collapsed on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe September 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 1 — Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority today said 39 flights are scheduled to bring back a further 7,000 people to the country after the Thomas Cook collapse, as the operation enters its second week.

So far 115,000 customers of a total of more than 150,000 passengers have returned in the largest peacetime repatriation ‘Operation Matterhorn’, which was launched on Sept 23. — Reuters