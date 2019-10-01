CIDB: Public sector leading in IBS adoption

A general view of a building under construction in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The public sector is leading the way in the Industrialised Building Systems’ (IBS) adoption, which has increased from 24 per cent in 2014 to 81 per cent as of June 2019.

Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) chief executive Datuk Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid said the significant achievement is a testament to the government’s commitment to boost construction productivity and efficiency, in line with the Construction Industry Transformation Programme (CITP) 2016-2020.

“IBS, a modern construction method and technology, will be the catalyst that takes Malaysia’s construction industry to greater heights.

“It has been identified as a key driver of the productivity strategic thrust of the CITP, which is the national blueprint to transform the Malaysian construction industry to be highly productive, environmentally sustainable with globally competitive players, while focused on safety and quality standards,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Asri added that under its productivity strategic thrust, the CITP aims to increase the industry’s productivity by more than 2.5 times by 2020 at RM 62,000 per worker per year.

“Since 2008, all public projects worth above RM10 million must adopt IBS and achieve a minimum IBS score of 70.

“IBS has been made compulsory for all private projects worth above RM50 million and they must achieve a minimum IBS score of 50. As of 2019, 35 per cent of private projects have achieved IBS scores of above 80,” he said.

As of August 2019, CIDB has registered 300 IBS manufacturers and trained 5,502 construction professionals in IBS and modular coordination.

Additionally, 12,315 IBS contractors and 9,076 IBS installers have registered with CIDB. — Bernama