Media Prima appoints Iskandar Mizal as group executive director

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Media Prima Bhd has appointed Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood as group executive director effective tomorrow.

With over 30 years of corporate experience, he would assist the group in its transformation and turnaround initiatives, according to Media Prima in a statement today.

Iskandar Mizal currently serves on the boards of Theta Edge Bhd and Globetronics Technology Bhd.

Media Prima has also appointed Percetakan Nasional Malaysia Bhd’s managing director Mohamad Abdullah as a non-independent non-executive director.

According to the group, the latest appointments reflect its commitment towards implementing strategic actions to accelerate vision to become the leading digital-first content and commerce company in Malaysia.

Its group chairman, Datuk Syed Hussian Aljunid said: “Together, they bring a breadth of experience and specialised professional qualifications to the group.

“We believe they will contribute greatly towards delivering value to our shareholders.” — Bernama