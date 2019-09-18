Bursa stuck in downtrend at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia tracks regional bourses in the continuing downtrend with selling pressure especially on selected heavyweights at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Bursa Malaysia continued to weaken at mid-afternoon today on selling pressure in selected heavyweights, while tracking regional peers and following renewed worries over the US-China trade war outcome.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.60 points to 1,596.70 against yesterday’s close of 1,604.30.

The index opened 4.73 points lower at 1,599.57.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outnumbering gainers 458 to 275, while 365 counters were unchanged, 873 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.28 billion shares worth RM767.31 million.

Losses in heavyweight counters were led by KL Kepong which lost 36 sen to RM23.22, followed by PBB Group in contracting 22 sen to RM18.30, while Petronas Chemicals lost nine sen to RM7.68 and Maxis fell eight sen to RM5.62.

The FBM Emas Index declined 41.87 points to 11,279.82, the FBMT 100 Index was 40.76 points weaker at 11,114.47 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 20.46 points to 11,843.30.

The FBM Ace slid 17.65 points to 4,515.32 and the FBM 70 fell 1.13 points to 13,978.32.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 128.88 points to 15,426.44 and the Plantation Index dropped 40.49 points to 6,793.70, while the Industrial Products and Services fell 0.65 of a point to 154.49. — Bernama