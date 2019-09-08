KLM ground staff cancel planned Sunday strike over pay and conditions

Baggage handlers and other ground personnel of Air France-KLM's Dutch arm cancels strike called for today (September 8, 2019). — AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, Sept 8 — Ground staff at Dutch airline KLM have cancelled a strike scheduled for today, trade union FNV said.

Baggage handlers and other ground personnel of Air France-KLM's Dutch arm were to stop working for four hours today, starting from 1100 GMT, in pursuit of their demands for higher pay and better working conditions.

But the union said yesterday that KLM looked prepared to make significant steps to end the dispute.

Two-hour strikes led to dozens of delays and cancellations at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport twice this week. — Reuters