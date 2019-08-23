Malay Mail

Hong Kong stocks finish week on positive note

HONG KONG, Aug 23 — Hong Kong shares ended the week with a healthy rise today as investors look ahead to a key speech later in the day by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell hoping for hints at further interest rate cuts.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.50 per cent, or 130.61 points, to 26,179.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.49 per cent, or 13.99 points, to 2,897.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was barely moved, inching down 0.21 points to 1,578.70. — AFP

