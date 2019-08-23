Hong Kong stocks finish week on positive note

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.49 per cent, or 13.99 points, to 2,897.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, was barely moved, inching down 0.21 points to 1,578.70. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 23 — Hong Kong shares ended the week with a healthy rise today as investors look ahead to a key speech later in the day by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell hoping for hints at further interest rate cuts.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.50 per cent, or 130.61 points, to 26,179.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.49 per cent, or 13.99 points, to 2,897.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was barely moved, inching down 0.21 points to 1,578.70. — AFP