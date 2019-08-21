A stronger ringgit at start of trade

Renewed buying interest in the Malaysian ringgit has lead to a stronger opening for the currency. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The ringgit rebounded to open higher against the US dollar amid renewed buying interest for the local unit.

At 9.12am, the ringgit was pegged at 4.1740/1790 against the greenback from 4.1810/1860 recorded yesterday.

A dealer said the US dollar headed south ahead of central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole this Friday, where the US Federal Reserve is anticipated to give clues on potential interest rate hike.

The ringgit was mostly higher against a basket of currencies.

Against the yen, the ringgit rose to 3.244/9298 from Tuesday’s 3.9321/9372 while vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar it went up to 3.0133/0171 from 3.0164/0204.

The local note fell against the British pound to 5.0773/0842 from 5.0569/0646 but advanced against the euro to 4.6306/6366 from 4.6334/6393. — Bernama