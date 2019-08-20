Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100 as Greene King soars on M&A

A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange. The FTSE 100 added 1 per cent, its biggest one-day rise in more than 10 days. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 20 ― London's FTSE 100 bagged gains yesterday led by oil majors and Asia-exposed banks that rose on moves by China to keep business interest rates low, while pub operator Greene King helped midcaps outshine after agreeing to be bought out.

The FTSE 100 added 1 per cent, its biggest one-day rise in more than 10 days, but a 50 per cent surge in Greene King shares helped the FTSE 250 index outperform with a 1.5 per cent rise.

Shell and BP jumped roughly 2 per cent, tracking a surge in crude prices following a drone attack by Yemen's Houthi group on an oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which caused a fire at a gas plant and added to Middle East tensions.

Miners and Asia-focused stocks, led by HSBC , also rose after China's central bank announced reforms to help lower borrowing costs for companies and support an economy bruised by the trade war with the United States.

Meanwhile, UK-centric Lloyds and Barclays advanced after a report last week that Germany would be prepared to take on new debt to counter a possible recession.

Ocado added 4.5 per cent, topping the blue-chip index, after JP Morgan hiked its price target and said the online grocer operates “a superior economic model” compared with its store-based rivals.

Greene King, the brewer of Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale, surged to a more than 3-year high to match a 850 pence a share offer from CK Asset Holdings, which was founded by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-Shing.

The deal, which values Greene King at £2.7 billion (RM13.7 billion), lifted shares in rivals JD Wetherspoon and Marston's by more than 9 per cent. FTSE 100 constituent and Premier Inn owner Whitbread also gained 3 per cent.

CYBG added 5.3 per cent after UBS upgraded the stock and said the lender's net interest margin is set to rise from here even in the current rates environment.

Investors will keep a close watch on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week for his commentary on interest rates.

The UK indexes, much like their global counterparts, spiralled to multi-month lows last week on fears of recession after yields on 10-year US and UK government bonds fell below two-year equivalents for the first time since the financial crisis.

Despite a recovery since then, the FTSE 100 index is still on course for its steepest monthly fall in four years.

“We still see limited near-term recession risks as central banks' dovish pivot helps stretch the economic cycle, yet caution that trade and geopolitical tensions pose downside risks,” BlackRock analysts wrote in their weekly note. ― Reuters