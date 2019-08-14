European shares plunge as global growth worries persist

Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 ― European shares were slightly lower today, as a weak growth outlook from Germany and China stoked fears of a global slowdown, overshadowing a temporary US-China tariff truce.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 per cent by 0710 GMT, with all major indices in the red.

US President Donald Trump's administration delayed imposing a 10 per cent tariff on certain Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, beyond September yesterday, providing battered equity markets world-wide some relief.

However, weak industrial data from China and a contraction for export-reliant German economy ― Europe's largest ― in the second-quarter was a reminder that the impact of the drawn out trade war between the United States and China is far from over.

In corporate news, shares of Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler fell 4.3 per cent after it reported a 22 per cent dive in second-quarter profit, dented by wage inflation, higher material costs, foreign exchange, and planned higher costs. ― Reuters