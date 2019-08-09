I’m not afraid of a no-deal Brexit, says UK’s finance minister

UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street in London July 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 9 — Britain’s finance minister said today he wanted to clinch a sensible Brexit deal with the European Union but if that was not possible then he was not frightened by a no-deal exit.

“If it comes to no deal, it’s not anything that I’m frightened of, I’m not worried about, I think we will be ready for it, we will get through it, and we will come out stronger and even more resilient,” Sajid Javid told Sky.

He said Britain wanted to get a “sensible” Brexit deal but it was right to prepare for a no-deal divorce from the European Union. — Reuters