US stocks dip on mixed earnings, Netflix plunges

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 18 — Wall Street stocks fell early today amid lingering uncertainty over trade talks following mixed earnings, including a lacklustre report from Netflix.

Streaming video company Netflix was off around 10 percent after reporting that it added 2.7 million subscribers in the second quarter, well below expectations.

Among other large companies, IBM reported better-than-expected profits, although revenue fell from the year-ago period, while Honeywell International lifted some of its profit targets following a better-than-expected second quarter.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 27,164.30, down 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.1 percent to 2,981.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also slipped 0.1 percent to 8,174.92.

Today’s early losses put the market on track for its third straight session in the red.

After hitting fresh records on Monday, stocks have struggled following a stream of middling earnings reports and new signs that the United States and China remain far apart on trade after agreeing last month on a cease-fire on new tariffs — AFP