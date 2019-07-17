Ringgit edges lower against US dollar at opening

Demand was weak for the ringgit, leading to a lower opening against the US dollar. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar at opening due to weak demand for the local currency, said a dealer.

At 9.03am, the local note stood at 4.1120/1160 against the US dollar from yesterday’s close of 4.1100/1130.

The greenback according to him, remained firm following the release of a strong US retail sales data by the country’s Commerce Department, which showed an increase of 0.4 per cent month-on-month in June.

“The increase in retail sales is higher than expectations of a 0.1 per cent over the previous month,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

Against the Singapore dollar, it rose to 3.0260/0294 from 3.0276/0303 and appreciated versus the yen to 3.7986/8030 from 3.8087/8119.

The ringgit improved to 5.1026/1080 from 5.1161/1211 vis-a-vis the British pound and advanced to 4.6096/6157 from 4.6155/6205 when compared with the euro. — Bernama