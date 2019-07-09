Govt sues Aeon Credit over unpaid taxes

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia July 9, 2019, Aeon Credit confirmed it received a writ of summons and a statement of claim from the government. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The government is suing Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd over unpaid taxes for seven years of assessment from 2010 to 2016.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia earlier today, Aeon Credit confirmed it received a writ of summons together with a statement of claim from the government to pay taxes due for the seven years of assessment.

Aeon Credit said it will challenge the “validity” of the taxes and penalties imposed by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and also the civil proceedings by the government.

“This is especially when at all material times, the company had sought professional advice from an independent and reputable firm of tax consultants on its tax treatment and that the notices of additional assessment for the years of assessment 2010 and 2011 are time barred,” it explained, adding that an announcement will be made when there is an update on the situation.

In December 2017, the IRB demanded Aeon Credit pay up RM96.81 million in additional assessment with penalties for the period of assessment from 2010 to 2016.