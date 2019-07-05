Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,683.69, slipping 3.79 points from 1,687.48 at yesterday's close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning as profit-taking activities continue in an overbought market.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,683.69, slipping 3.79 points from 1,687.48 at yesterday's close.

The index ticked up 0.12 of-a-point to 1,687.60 at the opening before sliding into the negative territory afterwards.

Market breadth turned negative, with 336 decliners overtaking 255 advancers, while 358 counters remained unchanged, 1,847 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.10 billion units worth RM490.86 million.

Among heavyweights, Axiata lost six sen to RM5.20, Hap Seng was 10 sen lower at RM9.84, Maxis shed three sen to RM5.67, MISC trimmed five sen to RM7.22 and AMMB was four sen easier at RM4.37.

KNM maintained as the most actively traded counter since the opening, gaining 1.5 sen to 31.5 sen, followed by green packet, edging half-a-sen to 38.5 sen, Prestariang and Orion went up 1.5 sen each at 47.5 sen and 16.5 sen, respectively, while Sumatec shed half-a-sen to three sen.

Tenaga emerged as the top loser, erasing 24 sen to RM13.90 while top gainer, KESM bagged 28 sen to RM7.77.

The FBM 70 shrank 20.75 points to 14,917.65, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 24.09 points to 11,752.76 but the FBM Ace advanced 29.27 points to 4,652.33.

The FBM Emas Index shed 21.55 points to 11,917.65 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 34.42 points weaker at 12,299.87.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.18 of-a-point to 162.26 while the Financial Services Index perked 4.38 points to 16,787.04 and the Plantation Index advanced 18.94 points to 6,962.41. ― Bernama