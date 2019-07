A woman talking on a mobile phone walks past a panel displaying the mid-day Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong January 20, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 4 — Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower today as cautious traders ignored a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, with attention now on the release of US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 per cent, or 59.37 points, to 28,795.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.33 per cent, or 10.01 points, to 3,005.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, dropped 0.55 per cent, or 8.78 points, to 1,591.24. — AFP