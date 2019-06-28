Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At the opening, the index dropped 1.28 points to 1,671.42 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,672.70. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.9 point lower at 1,671.80 at 11.05am, with mild losses seen across sectors amid cautious trade ahead of the US-China trade meeting at the G20 summit this week.

At the opening, the index dropped 1.28 points to 1,671.42 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,672.70.

Losers beat gainers 309 to 209, with 347 counters unchanged, 1,043 untraded and 97 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 794.56 million shares worth RM388.04 million.

Among index draggers, Maxis dropped seven sen to RM5.73, Sime Darby Plantation weakened by five sen to RM4.81, Public Bank went down 10 sen to RM23.06 and Axiata declined three sen to RM4.97.

Maybank and Nestle were unchanged at RM8.89 and RM149.00.

Among gainers, heavyweights Tenaga rose 14 sen to RM13.82 and PetChem added one sen to RM8.93.

Among active counters, KNM gained two sen to 21 and Sapura Energy inched up half-a-sen to 30 sen after securing 10 new contracts for its engineering and construction and drilling segments worth RM1 billion across Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Australia, including Sapura Energy’s first offshore wind farm contract.

The FBM Emas Index lost 7.50 points to 11,782.70, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 6.76 points to 11,636.11 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 3.16 points better at 12,134.40.

The FBM 70 edged lower by 10.43 points to 14,632.82 while the FBM Ace lost 41.97 points to 4,400.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 21.15 points to 16,688.08, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.13 point to 160.75 and the Plantation Index eased 26.78 points to 6,939.50. — Bernama