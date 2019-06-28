Bursa Malaysia down, KLCI little changed at mid-day

Rakuten Trade expects the FBM KLCI to trend within a narrow range of between 1,670-1,680, with investors remaining sidelined until a clearer picture emerges. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declining 0.02 point to 1,672.68.

At the opening, the index dropped 1.28 points to 1,671.42 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,672.70.

Losers beat gainers 360 to 241, with 383 counters unchanged, 924 untraded and 97 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.02 billion shares worth RM592.35 million.

Throughout the session, the index seesawed mildly between small gains and losses amid cautious trade.

Rakuten Trade expects the FBM KLCI to trend within a narrow range of between 1,670-1,680, with investors remaining sidelined until a clearer picture emerges.

“All eyes will be on the impending discussion between Trump and Xi during the G20 Summit today as many will be hoping for the end of the prevailing trade war,” it said today.

Among index draggers, Maxis dropped seven sen to RM5.73, Sime Darby Plantation weakened by five sen to RM4.81, Public Bank went down 10 sen to RM23.06 and Genting dropped eight sen to RM6.72.

Among gainers, heavyweights Tenaga rose 14 sen to RM13.82 and PetChem added one sen to RM8.39 and Maybank went up three sen to RM8.92.

Among active counters, KNM gained 2.5 sen to 21.5 and Sapura Energy was flat at 29.5 sen.

Sapura Energy remained among the most sought-after counters after securing 10 new contracts for its engineering and construction and drilling segments worth RM1 billion across Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Australia, including Sapura Energy’s first offshore wind farm contract.

The FBM Emas Index lost 1.48 points to 11,788.72, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 1.12 points to 11,641.75 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 7.55 points better at 12,138.79.

The FBM 70 edged lower by 5.34 points to 14,637.91 while the FBM Ace lost 17.66 points to 4,424.78.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 1.30 points to 16,707.93, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.12 point to 160.58 and the Plantation Index eased 29.45 points to 6,936.83. — Bernama