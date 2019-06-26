Bursa Malaysia closes morning session lower

Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on continued selling. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on continued selling, in the absence of fresh market-moving catalysts.

At 12.30am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 2.85 points to 1,673,76 from yesterday’s close of 1,676.61, with continuous losses led by heavyweights Tenaga, Press Metal Aluminium and Sime Darby Plantation.

Overall, market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 387 to 220, with 385 counters unchanged, 901 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.04 billion units worth RM601.90 million.

All sectoral indices were in the red except for financial, following gains in heavyweights Hong Leong and RHB Bank.

Hong Leong added two sen to RM19.02 and RHB Bank went up one sen to RM5.59.

Investors’ attention shifted to the upcoming meeting between the US president Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan, to see if the two leaders could salvage any hope on their deadlocked trade negotiations.

Among other heavyweights, Tenaga declined further by 16 sen to RM13.84, Press Metal Aluminium was eight sen lower at RM4.37 and both Sime Darby Plantation and MISC lost three sen to RM4.85 and RM7.18 respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Lambo and V.S Industry were unchanged at 6.5 sen and RM1.12 respectively.

Meanwhile, Focus Dynamic was 2.5 sen higher at 18.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index depreciated 21.94 points to 11,785.28, the FBMT 100 Index went down 21.00 points to 11,641.20 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 32.49 points to 12,131.08.

The FBM 70 decreased 31.01 points to 14,604.42, but the FBM Ace was higher by 0.88 of-a-point to 4,392.89.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 6.20 points to 16,713.13, while the Plantation Index dropped 14.67 points to 6,961.59 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.47 of-a-point to 160.56. — Bernama