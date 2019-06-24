Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning on continuous profit-taking activities by investors.

At 11.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 6.54 points to 1,675.69 from Friday’s close of 1,682.23, dragged down by losses in mainly Axiata, Sime Darby and Maxis.

Losers beat gainers 375 to 203, with 277 counters unchanged, 1,045 untraded and 47 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 673.38 million units worth RM419.28 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM8.95, while Public Bank declined four sen to RM23.02, while Tenaga lost eight sen to RM13.82.

Axiata went down 11 sent to RM4.94, Sime Darby dropped 12 sen to RM4.84 and Maxis was eight sen lower at RM5.73.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy added half-a-sen to 31 sen, while Pegasus and Lambo each eased half-a-sen to one sen and 5.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 54.94 points to 11,794.57, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 56.08 points to 11,647.93 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 77.53 points to 12,132.89.

The FBM 70 shed 113.26 points to 14,585.84 and the FBM Ace was lower by 40.75 points to 4,356.59.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 0.21 of-a-point to 16,746.58, the Plantation Index weakened 50.12 points to 6,969.42 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.70 of-a-point to 161.42. — Bernama