S. Korea’s Moon replaces top economic policy aides as economy cools

SEOUL, June 21 — South Korean President Moon Jae-in today sacked both of his top economic policy aides as the nation’s economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, cools sharply this year.

President Moon appointed Korea Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kim Sang-jo as his chief policy secretary and First Vice Finance Minister Lee Ho-seung as his top economic policy secretary, the presidential office said.

They replace Kim Soo-hyun and Yoon Jong-won, as the government’s stewardship of the economy has come under criticism from opposition parties and investors. — AFP