Ringgit closes lower on cautious sentiment

The ringgit was mostly lower against a basket of major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The ringgit weakened against the US dollar at Friday’s close as the market awaits the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit next week.

At 6pm, the local currency was lower at 4.1480/1510 versus the greenback from 4.1460/1500 yesterday.

At the close, the ringgit was mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

The local currency improved against the pound to 5.2505/2552 from 5.2733/2792 yesterday and rebounded against the Singapore dollar to 3.0545/0576 from 3.0562/0596.

The ringgit was lower against the yen at 3.8568/8607 from 3.8453/8494 and against the euro, the local currency inched down at 4.6864/6915 from 4.6862/6924. — Bernama