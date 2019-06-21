Oil dips after rallying on US-Iran tensions, Asia markets retreat

An Iranian navy boat tries to stop the fire of an oil tanker after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 21 — Oil prices ticked lower today following the previous day’s surge fuelled by tensions between the United States and Iran, while Asian equities turned negative as investors took their foot off the pedal following a recent rally.

Fears of a conflict in the crude-rich Middle East ratcheted up yesterday when Tehran said it had shot down a US “spy drone” that was violating its airspace, which Washington denied.

US President Donald Trump described the move as a “big mistake”, adding: “This country will not stand for it”.

The news — which comes a week after the US accused Iran of attacking two tankers in the Gulf of Oman — sent oil prices soaring more than six per cent yesterday, while talk has increased of a military stand-off that could deal a massive blow to supplies.

However, after an initial gain the commodity edged down slightly today as traders took heart from comments from Trump later, saying he thought it “hard to believe it was intentional”, adding “I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.”

The president’s mixed message left the world unsure what Washington’s next move would be but observers said the cost of crude could continue to rise.

“If we meld supply risk fear, a powerfully bullish narrative, (the Federal Reserve’s) willingness to execute a pro-cyclical rate cut juicing risk assets and frame it with the potentially game-changing G20, you have the makings of a solid base for oil to shoot even higher,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

The focus is also on next week’s planned meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 in Japan next week.

Trump’s tweet about “a very good telephone conversation” between the pair this week fuelled a surge across global markets on hopes for a deal to end their countries’ long-running trade war that has impacted the world economy.

However, Asia took a step back today, having been given an extra boost by the Fed indicating it will begin to cut interest rates soon, and other central banks erring towards softer monetary policies.

Gold breaks US$1,400

Hong Kong dipped 0.3 per cent, while Tokyo ended one per cent lower and Sydney shed 0.6 per cent. Seoul dropped 0.3 per cent while Singapore was off 0.1 per cent, with Manila, Mumbai and Jakarta also down.

But Shanghai gained 0.5 per cent, Taipei added 0.4 per cent, and Wellington put on 0.4 per cent.

In early trade London and Paris each rose 0.2 per cent, while Frankfurt was flat.

The recent rises were “built on the potential for monetary policy support from the Federal Reserve on one side, and the easing of trade tensions on the other”, Alex Dryden, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV.

However, he warned: “That is not the best basis for building an equity market rally in a sustainable manner.”

The prospect of lower interest rates kept the dollar under pressure against its major peers as well as most higher-yielding currencies including the Chinese yuan, which is at levels not seen since mid-May.

A cheaper dollar and tensions in the Middle East have also ramped up demand for gold — seen as a go-to asset in times of uncertainty and upheaval — sending it above US$1,400 an ounce for the first time since 2013.

“Gold jumped more than three per cent yesterday as the Fed left little doubt that an interest rate (cut) is coming and with trade and political tensions still at play the yellow metal was a clear choice for investors looking for a safe haven,” said OANDA senior market analyst Alfonso Esparza.

Key figures around 0720 GMT

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN eight cents US$56.99 per barrel

Brent North Sea oil: DOWN nine cents at US$64.36 per barrel

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.0 per cent at 21,258.64 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 28,452.17

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,001.98 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.2 per cent at 7,437.65

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1292 from US$1.1289 at 2130 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2705 from US$1.2702

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.20 yen from 107.27 yen

New York – Dow: UP 0.9 per cent at 26,753.17 (close)

— AFP