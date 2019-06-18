Bursa ends morning session mixed

Other heavyweights, CIMB and Sime Darby eased two sen each to RM5.23 and RM2.26 while Hartalega was four sen lower at RM5.16. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed as the key index rose 0.34 per cent ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI added 5.52 points to 1,643.92 from Monday’s close of 1,638.40, after opening 1.74 points weaker at 1,636.66.

The index moved between 1,636.18 and 1,645.49 throughout the morning session.

However, the overall market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 357 to 245, while 368 counters were unchanged, 898 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.14 billion units worth RM622.38 million.

Most index-linked counters were higher led by MISC, which jumped 23 sen to RM7.20, followed by Axiata increased 14 sen to RM4.85 and Digi was 10 sen higher at RM4.91.

Petronas-related companies also saw positive trading with Petronas Gas soaring 16 sen to RM17.58, Petronas Dagangan gained 10 sen to RM25.40 and Petronas Chemicals was up four sen higher at RM8.36.

However, financial services stocks were in the red, such as Maybank, which fell three sen to RM8.93 and Hong Leong Financial lost two sen to RM18.40.

Other heavyweights, CIMB and Sime Darby eased two sen each to RM5.23 and RM2.26 while Hartalega was four sen lower at RM5.16.

Of the actively-traded stocks, ACE market debutant and steel pole manufacturer Mestron, rose 1.5 sen to 17.5 sen, Greatech rose three sen to 93 sen and Lambo was flat at six sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 28.87 points to 11,567.55, the FBMT 100 Index increased 30.99 points to 11,421.27 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 53.69 points to 11,826.23.

The FBM Ace fell 6.92 points to 4,342.82 and the FBM 70 up by 8.94 points to 14,278.25.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 19.06 points lower at 16,635.45, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 0.26 of-a-point to 159.67, but the Plantation Index improved 29.90 points to 6,890.01. — Bernama