Three Japanese companies in talks to invest over RM200m in Johor

Puah (centre) said that the investments could generate up to 500 high value jobs. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 14 — The state government is in talks with three Japanese companies that have shown interest in investing more than RM200 million in Johor.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said in a statement that the investments could generate up to 500 high value jobs.

He, however, did not mention which sectors the companies would invest in.

Puah said to further attract new investors to come in, he would lead a week-long investment mission to Osaka, Japan, and Seoul, Korea, beginning tomorrow.

The mission is in line with the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's Look East Policy and Puah will be joined by the stakeholders of Iskandar Malaysia, including the Johor State Investment Centre (JSIC) and i2M Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Khazanah National Bhd.

During the mission, Puah is scheduled to attend a business meeting and investment seminars at three locations that aim to attract investors from the high-technology, high-value and high-impact sectors.

Apart from that, the Johor state and i2M will also host a “Career Opportunities in GBS Iskandar” event in Tokyo to raise an awareness of employment opportunities in Iskandar Puteri.

Candidates targeted are those who have Japanese language skills for positions in finance and accounting, human resources, programming, games development, information technology services as well as business services across all industries.

The participating employers are Frost and Sullivan GIC Sdn Bhd, Vistra Corporate Services Sdn Bhd, Deluxe Games Sdn Bhd, OK Blokchain Centre Sdn Bhd and Aegis BPO Malaysia Sdn Bhd, with a combined vacancies of up to 400 to be filled.

Meanwhile, i2M Ventures managing director Zulfiqar Zainuddin said this year marked the fourth year of i2M's joint collaboration with the Johor government to attract investments into the state, with many of the efforts from previous years coming into fruition.

But, through its special programme for global business services (GBS) known as GBS Iskandar, i2M will take this opportunity to further increase its efforts in positioning Iskandar Puteri as a hub for GBS, he added.

To date, there are 19 companies under the GBS Iskandar programme which have committed to create 5,260 jobs in Iskandar Puteri and these companies are now in the “realisation” phase, he said. — Bernama