Ringgit slips versus US dollar

Published 15 minutes ago on 10 June 2019

Malaysian ringgit bank notes of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kuala Lumpur August 21, 2013. — Reuters pic
KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The ringgit, along with other emerging currencies, fell against the US dollar today, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note finished at 4.1620/1650 against the greenback from last Friday’s 4.1570/1620.

The dealer said the ringgit, being pegged to the yuan, tracked the decline in the Chinese currency’s performance after China’s central bank governor indicated that the authorities may tolerate a weaker currency.

At the close, the ringgit also traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0451/0477 from 3.0396/0444 at last Friday’s close, eased versus the yen to 3.8331/8366 from 3.8275/8331 and was easier vis-a-vis the euro at 4.7047/7098 compared with 4.6787/6860 previously.

The local currency, however, was traded higher at 5.2812/2866 from 5.2844/2924 against the pound. — Bernama

