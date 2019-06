At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1800/1840 against the greenback compared with 4.1890/1920 at last Friday’s close. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The ringgit closed 0.21 per cent higher against the US dollar today, boosted by data showing a surprise exports growth in April 2019.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1800/1840 against the greenback compared with 4.1890/1920 at last Friday’s close. — Bernama