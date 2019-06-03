Bursa remains easier at mid-morning

Overall, there were 494 losers to 142 gainers, while 285 counters unchanged, 961 untraded and 26 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-morning. dragged down by selling in the index-linked counters led by Digi.com and amid weaker global sentiment.

At 11.11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.71 points lower at 1,645.05 after fluctuating between 1,642.66 and 1,649.93.

Digi.com dragged the composite index down by 2.036 points after declining 15 sen to RM4.82 with 605,200 shares transacted.

Overall, there were 494 losers to 142 gainers, while 285 counters unchanged, 961 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 751.96 million units worth RM403.13 million.

A dealer said sentiment in the global market was sluggish on fresh trade worries after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican imports, starting June 10 until illegal immigration across the southern border was stopped.

Mexico is one of the US’ largest trade partners and a major supplier of crude oil.

This has also caused volatility in the global oil market, with Brent crude futures falling 1.3 per cent to US$61.16 per barrel.

Top actively traded counters on Bursa Malaysia this morning were among the oil and gas related stocks, including Hibiscus Petroleum which lost 5.5 sen to 98.5 sen, while both Bumi Armada and Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen each to 19.5 sen and 29 sen respectively.

Among index-linked counters, Maybank shed thee sen to RM8.99, Public Bank lost four sen to RM23.56, as Tenaga and CIMB slipped two sen each to RM12.68 and RM5.25, while IHH Healthcare decreased one sen to RM5.49.

However, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.32.

The FBM Emas Index lost 61.8 points to 11,526.57, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 59.21 points to 11,391.29 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 85.8 points to 11,709.97, as the FBM 70 eased 153.2 points to 14,087.33 and the FBM Ace dropped 51.81 points to 4,247.61.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 46.73 points to 16,801.3, the Plantation Index trimmed 20.8 points to 6,902.06, while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.59 of-a-point lower at 159.46. — Bernama